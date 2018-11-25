Phil Thompson Slams West Ham Defender Following Shocking Performance Against Man City

By 90Min
November 25, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson slammed the performance of West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku following his side's 4-0 loss at home to Manchester City on Saturday. 

Masuaku was replaced at half-time by Aaron Creswell, as the Hammers trailed 3-0 at the break after goals from David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sané. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, (via Forever West Ham) Thompson said: “Some of the stuff from Manchester City was quite outstanding, the way they move the ball around and like all the S’s have scored, Silva, Sterling, Sane twice and they were quite exceptional. 


“Sane has come in got two, Sterling two assists and a goal, you’d have to put it little bit down to Masuaku’s absolutely dreadful defending as a full-back."

Following Saturday's humbling 4-0 loss, the Irons have won only one of their last six Premier League matches, and sit only four points above the relegation zone in 13th place.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

 They have performed way below expectations under the guidance of a manager who lifted the Premier League title in Manuel Pellegrini, with over £100m of investment in summer signings failing to produce results on the pitch.

After a move to the Olympic Stadium in 2016, West Ham have failed to make their new home a fortress, with the club beset by off-field issues over payment of the stadium's rent.

However, the east London side do have a favourable fixture list in the Premier League as they do not face another side currently in the top five until January 12.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Pellegrini and his players will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in their next match, which sees them travel to Newcastle on Saturday, with kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)