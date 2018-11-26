Aston Villa & Stoke City Join Race to Sign Burnley Star Tom Heaton in January

Championship duo Aston Villa and Stoke City are reportedly among the interested suitors for out-of-favour Burnley stopper Tom Heaton in the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United academy star has fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor, after a serious injury that kept him out for most of 2017/18.

With Nick Pope and Joe Hart now ahead of Heaton, the three-cap England international has admitted he could leave the club he joined in 2013 in the near future.

According to the Sun (via HITC), new Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is planning to make a move to sign the experienced shot stopper on loan in January, while Stoke City manager Gary Rowett could also target Heaton as he looks to add competition for Jack Butland.

Since Sam Johnstone's return to parent club Manchester United and subsequent move to West Brom, Villa have turned to Atletico Madrid loanee Andre Moreira and Norwegian Orjan Nyland.

However, Moreira has only featured in the Carabao Cup and there appears to be plenty of Villa fans who remain unconvinced about Nyland.

Meanwhile at Stoke, despite supposed interest in Heaton, Potters boss Rowett is not looking to replace Butland but provide added competition for his number one.

At Turf Moor, former Charlton Athletic star Pope stepped in following Heaton's injury and was superb last season, winning himself a place in England's World Cup squad. Meanwhile, Hart joined in the summer from Manchester City adding yet more competition for Heaton.

Heaton, who has also been linked to Leeds, has won promotion twice from the Championship and has impressed at the highest level, making over 180 appearances for Burnley.