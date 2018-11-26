Dortmund CEO Admits He Will 'Try' to Sign Loan Star Achraf Hakimi on Permanent Deal

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke has told his playing staff that he wants to agree a permanent deal for left back Achraf Hakimi, but he has warned 'it will not be easy'.

The 20-year-old full back has impressed since joining on loan in the summer from Real Madrid, featuring eight times in their fantastic unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season, which sees them sit at the top of the league.





Watzke was speaking in his annual speech when he stated his ambition to add the Spanish-born Morocco international to his squad on a permanent basis.

Welcoming Spanish striker Paco Alcacer to the club, after activating their option to sign the player from Barcelona on Friday, Watzke said, as reported by Goal: "Dear Paco Alcacer, welcome to Borussia Dortmund. And Achraf Hakimi - we will try to do the same thing for you, even though it will not be easy."





Hakimi has fast become a key player in Dortmund. The attacking full back has registered a goal and six assists in 11 appearances for Die Schwarzgelben. His impressive run of form has even displaced Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro from the starting lineup.







Hakimi was allowed to join the German club on loan this summer, as he was not part of Julen Lopetegui's plans at Real Madrid . However with Lopetegui's disastrous managerial reign coming to an end and Santiago Solari taking the hot seat, it is not clear whether the stance of the starlet's parent club will change.





The young defender regularly featured as part of Solari's Castilla side before making a step up to the senior team last season.