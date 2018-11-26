Man United vs Young Boys Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
November 26, 2018

Manchester United welcome BSC Young Boys to Old Trafford on Tuesday night for a crucial Champions League clash in Group H.

United can qualify for the last 16 with a win, providing Valencia fail to beat group leaders Juventus in Turin. Meanwhile, the visitors from Bern must secure all three points in order to keep their hopes for Europa League football alive, knowing failure to do so will confirm their place at the bottom of Group H.

Check out 90min's preview for Tuesday's clash below.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 27 November
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 GMT
Where Is It Played? Old Trafford
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2
Referee? Felix Brych

Team News

Jose Mourinho will be without regular starter Victor Lindelof for Tuesday's tie, following an injury he sustained during last weekend's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. However, full-back Luke Shaw is likely to return to the fold against Young Boys, after being suspended for Saturday's Premier League fixture.

Young Boys could without their top scorer Guillaume Hoarau who came off injured during their win over Lugano at the weekend and will undergo a late fitness test before Tuesday's clash. Ivorian midfielder Sekou Sanogo will also miss the trip to Manchester after he picked up a red card last time out against Valencia.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United De Gea; Young, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Herrera; Martial, Lukaku, Rashford.
Young Boys von Ballmoos; Mbabu, Lauper, von Bergen, Benito; Fassnacht, Sow, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Assale, Nsame.

Head to Head Record

These two sides faced each other for the first time in their histories two months ago, as Man United came out 3-0 victors over the Swiss side in Bern. Young Boys' last fixture on English soil came three years ago, when they were picked apart by Everton in the Europa League, succumbing to a 4-1 loss. Man United faced Swiss opposition in last year's edition, as they saw off Basel to qualify in first place from their group.

Recent Form

Despite their domestic struggles of late, Man United have generally performed well in the Champions League this term, particularly last time out when they dramatically beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin. Only Bayern Munich and Schalke have conceded fewer goals than Mourinho's side in this year's competition, and he'll be hoping for another stingy display from his rearguard on Tuesday night.

The fortunes of Young Boys are the stark opposite of their opponents this week, as they currently top the Swiss Super League, but lie rock bottom of their Champions League group. Manager Gerardo Seoane has seen his side lose only once in the league this season as his team currently sit 16 points clear of second placed FC Basel in Switzerland's top flight.

However, his side have been feeble in Europe this year after they were given a particularly tough draw in Group H. They have scored only twice and picked up a solitary point as they look destined to crash out of the group stages once more.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Manchester United Young Boys
Man United 0-0 Crystal Palace (24/11) Young Boys 1-0 Lugano (24/11)
Man City 3-1 Man United (11/11) St Gallen 2-3 Young Boys (11/11)
Juventus 1-2 Man United (07/11) Valencia 3-1 Young Boys (07/11)
Bournemouth 1-2 Man United (03/11) Grasshoppers 0-3 Young Boys (03/11)
Man United 2-1 Everton (28/10) Young Boys 3-2 Sion (27/10)

Prediction


Jose Mourinho will be desperate for his side to maintain their impressive Champions League form on Tuesday night, following another disappointing display in the Premier League. 

Young Boys have conceded ten goals already in just four Champions League games this season and there are certainly goals to be had for the home side, providing they can find the crucial finishing touch that was missing against Palace.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

United should cruise past the Swiss side, edging them a step closer to knockout qualification.


Prediction: Man United 3-1 Young Boys.

