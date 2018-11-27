Former Arsenal & Tottenham Defender Sol Campbell Named New Boss of Macclesfield Town

Macclesfield Town have announced they have agreed a deal with former Spurs, Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell to become their first team manager, on an 18-month contract.

After a storied nine year spell with Tottenham from 1992 to 2001, Campbell controversially left White Heart Lane for fierce rivals Arsenal, and went on to win two Premier Leagues and two FA Cups in his initial five year spell with the Gunners.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

After leaving north London in 2006 for Portsmouth, where he would spend three years, the centre back enjoyed a very short spell with Notts County, before returning to Arsenal in 2010. He retired from the game in 2011, following a final season at Newcastle.

Now, the Englishman is set to take up his first role in the game since then, with a managerial job at Macclesfied Town.

The club confirmed the news with a statement on their official website, which declared: "Macclesfield Town are delighted to announce that former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell is to become our new First Team Manager, after agreeing an 18 month deal with the club.

Welcome to Macclesfield Town, Sol! https://t.co/AQxcKqXOQa — Macclesfield Town (@thesilkmen) November 27, 2018

"A born winner, Sol enjoyed a glittering twenty year career in the Premier League and commanded a place within the England defence for over 11 years."

Campbell made 73 appearances for the Three Lions in those 11 years, scoring once. Since his retirement from football, the defender has largely stayed away from the game, becoming increasingly interested in politics.



JIM WATSON/GettyImages

In February 2015, he announced he would run for the Conservative Party nomination for the London Mayoral election of 2016, but was ultimately not shortlisted.

He takes over Macclesfield with club at the foot of the football league, and five points adrift of any of their League 2 rivals with 19 points.

