Jose Mourinho Warns Man Utd Players to 'Stay at Home' if Old Trafford Pressure Is Too Much

By 90Min
November 27, 2018

Jose Mourinho has warned Manchester United players to 'stay at home' if they feel under too much pressure to perform in front of home fans at Old Trafford. 

United have won just three times at home all season, but have put in impressive performances on the road against the likes of Chelsea and Juventus, leading to suggestions that the club's players are finding things difficult in front of their own supporters. 

Speaking ahead of United's final home group game of this season's Champions League, Mourinho hit out at the suggestion – saying: "I refuse to say that, I think it would be a lack of respect to the stadium and fans to say we prefer to play away from home. I totally refuse to say that. Do I prefer to play tomorrow against Young Boys here or go to Bern, I would say immediately to play at home. Always.


"If you feel pressure, stay at home, and when I say home I don't say stadium home, I say home home and watch on TV. When the people come to support, come on. I don't feel pressure to play at home."

Mourinho also revealed that the club's travel plans have been changed after embarrassing issues getting through Manchester traffic to Old Trafford in each of their previous home Champions League games, leading to him walking to the stadium on one occasion. 

"We decide to change hotel, so we are not coming from Manchester city centre, we are going to stay in hotel just a few metres away," he said. "And the information I have from the club and club contacts with the police is that things are going to be much better than the last time but if it isn't better I walk."

