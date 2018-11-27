Jurgen Klopp Reveals Roberto Firmino Wowed 23 Coaches With Performance Against Fulham

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the performance of forward Roberto Firmino during Liverpool's last home game against Fulham caught the eye of twenty German coaches, who were in attendance at Anfield.

Klopp, speaking to Liverpool's official website, said that he discussed his team's performance with the coaches after their 2-0 victory over the Cottagers, and declared that they were especially wowed by the forward's display. In which he was told "Bobby Firmino...what a player!"

The Liverpool manager has also suggested he will not be listening to Firmino's 'critics', who have pointed to the Brazilian's amount of goals declining in comparison to the last campaign, having only scored five goals in all competitions so far, which will have to improve dramatically to trouble the 27 he hit in the 2017/18 season.

Klopp instead claimed that it was Firmino's work rate and ability to free up teammates that caught the attention of the onlooking coaches.



Klopp explained to the club's official website: "It's because of the small things he is doing, he is working hard. He has five goals now and he opens 5,000 gaps for everybody. It's about how you see it."

Firmino has taken up a slightly different role in Liverpool's team this season. With Klopp pushing Mohammed Salah into a more advanced position, with Firmino dropping into an attacking midfield position. With Liverpool therefore lining up with less of a formidable front three, and more of a technically gifted midfield to supply the Egyptian.

Despite the lack of goals, Firmino has still been a vital member of Liverpool's impressive unbeaten start to the Premier League season, featuring in all thirteen of Liverpool's games so far. A start to the season which has seen them amass 10 points more than at this stage last season.

Liverpool have also scored one more goal than at this point in the last campaign, which shows that the team are not suffering from Firmino being less involved directly in front of goal.