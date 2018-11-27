Juventus will aim to strengthen its grasp on the top spot in Group H of the UEFA Champions League when it squares off with Valencia on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Torino, Italy, is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Juventus enters the contest leading Group H with nine points accumulated through four matches. The club suffered its first defeat of the tournament during a 2–1 result against Manchester United in its latest Champions League match. Juventus has won two straight Serie A games since, most recently beating SPAL 2–0 this past weekend.

Valencia comes into Tuesday's fixture third in the Group H standings with five points accrued through four matches. The club has won three straight fixtures across all competitions, including a 3–1 win over Young Boys in its latest Champions League match. A loss to Juventus combined with a Manchester United win over Young Boys would eliminate the Spanish side from knockout-stage contention, though.

Juventus and Valencia faced each other on the first day of group stage play in the tournament, with Juventus winning 2-0.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.