Leicester Eyeing Former Coach Paulo Sousa as Potential Claude Puel Replacement

Leicester City are reportedly considering former manager Paulo Sousa as a potential candidate to replace Claude Puel after the side's inconsistent start to the season.

The Portuguese manager was in charge of the Foxes for just three months when he took over in July 2010, before then owner Milan Mandaric fired him following a poor start to the campaign.



Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Despite finding the Foxes sat in tenth in the Premier League table this year, reports emanating from Italy have suggested that Puel's position at the club is far from certain.





Calciomercato.it have claimed that Leicester are mulling over a change in management and see Sousa as a viable option to take control of the side, particularly after his departure from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian last month.

Sousa started his career in management when he took over the reigns at Championship side Queens Park Rangers. After just five months in charge however, the Portuguese man was sacked before accepting a role at rivals Swansea .



Michael Regan/GettyImages

In his only season in charge of the Swans, Sousa guided the club to its highest league finish in 27 years when they finished seventh; just a point outside of the play-offs.





After suffering a tumultuous time with the Foxes, Sousa revived his career with successful spells at Maccabi Tel Aviv, Basel and Serie A side Fiorentina.

The tactical tweaks enforced by Paulo Sousa that have taken Fiorentina to new heights - https://t.co/CgUcz3u1tn pic.twitter.com/JWZMrKSClT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2016

His Swiss Super League title win in the 2014/2015 season remains one of his biggest achievements to date, with the 48-year-old now finding himself linked with a return back to the King Power Stadium.