Manchester United 1-0 Young Boys: Report, Ratings & Reactions as Fellaini Snatches Late Winner

Manchester United scored their first home goal in the Champions League this season as Marouane Fellaini scored a dramatic late winner to send the Red Devils through to the Champions League knockout stages.

United were poor throughout the 90 minutes and looked like they might fall short and face a tense away trip to Valencia, but Fellaini was on hand to turn and shoot in the box to give United the crucial three points.

A dull first half bereft of any clear cut opportunities for either side as United were left frustrated. Some clever passes from Chris Smalling and Fred led to several half chances, but the home side were not clinical enough in front of goal.

The beginning of the second half resulted in more of the same, with neither side offering anything particularly threatening. United substitutions, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku however tried their best to spark the game into life, and were both involved in chances just after the hour, as the game opened up slightly.

"I thought they were awful tonight. Terrible."



However, it was Young Boys who created the best chance of the game on the counter attack, producing a world class save from David De Gea. United, similar to the first half, were far too slow in their build up play, lacking penetration and movement upfront.

But for all their flaws, somehow United found their way to secure all three points as Fellaini collected a clever flick from Lukaku to turn and rifle the ball into the bottom corner. It was a lucky escape in the end, as Young Boys deserved something to take home on the night.

Manchester United

Key Talking Point

Fellaini's late goal was really United's only talking point of the entire game. The result on paper will please Mourinho, but the performance itself was poor. The late winner means that United have now qualified for the next stage of the Champions League alongside current group leaders Juventus.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: De Gea (7), Shaw (7), Jones (6), Smalling (6), Valencia (6), Matic (5), Fred (6), Fellaini (6), Martial (5), Lingard (6), Rashford (6)

Substitutes: Lukaku (6), Pogba (6), Mata (5)

Star Man

United had a particularly poor game, with no one player particularly standing out as a star man. Luke Shaw had a reasonably good game at left back, as did both the central defenders. Although he didn't have a lot to do, he did show some attacking intent, finding good positions down the left hand side and linking up with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Shaw played the cross which was eventually converted for United's winner and was a part in several other half chances that United created. He looked solid defensively keeping Roger Assalé at bay, with most of Young Boys' counter attacks coming down United's right hand side where they were exposed a few times.

Worst Player

Anthony Martial was poor, as he failed to produce his form that has seen him score seven goals so far this season. Several times he found himself in good positions with a chance to run at the defenders, but regularly spurned this opportunity.

The Frenchman linked up nicely with Luke Shaw at points, but lacked the final piece of quality and failed to create any chances, with most of United's attacking threat on the night coming through Rashford. It was in the end a night to forget for Martial, but he won't be the only player leaving Old Trafford disappointed with his performance. United as a whole were less than satisfactory.

Looking Ahead

An upcoming game against Southampton this coming weekend will give United a chance to re-discover their form before they host Arsenal in hopes to revive their top four bid.