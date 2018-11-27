Niko Kovac Insists He Will Keep Fighting for Job After Reports of Player Revolt

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has said he will keep fighting for his job, amid reports that star players this week went behind his back to club president Uli Hoeness to complain about his management.

Bayern's poor recent domestic form has come accompanied with frequent reports that Kovac is facing the sack, the most recent of which coming from Goal journalist Ronan Murphy, who claims that the Bayern players complained about Kovac to the club president after the manager had left the room.

Some Bayern Munich players spoke out against Niko Kovac to Uli Hoeness in the dressing room at the weekend (while Kovac was out of the room), according to Bild. #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) November 26, 2018

Things at the German champions have been rough recently, sitting fifth in the Bundesliga, with Kovac's saving grace being their Champions League form, as they top Group E with three wins and a draw from four games so far.

And Kovac used his press conference prior to their clash with Benfica in the competition to defend himself, saying via Bayern's twitter that he will not give up on the job.

"I'm a fighter - my life has always been about coming out on top," he said. "Giving up has never been an option for me. I always look ahead and will always keep on fighting."

Since taking over in the summer, his Bayern tenure has been turbulent at best, as they sit nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after 12 games.

They face Benfica on Tuesday, knowing a win will secure their place in the last 16 draw.