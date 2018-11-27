Rafa Benitez Admits Every Game Is 'Like a Final' After Extending Unbeaten Run With Win at Burnley

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has hailed the significance of his side's 2-1 win against Burnley, describing every game for the club as 'like a final'.

Benitez's side raced into a two-goal lead after 23 minutes thanks to a Ben Mee own goal and Ciaran Clark header, before Sam Vokes' header on the stroke of half-time meant the Magpies

were made to sweat in the second half as they held on at Turf Moor.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The result means Newcastle have now won their last three Premier League games, and are unbeaten in their last four, as Benitez commended his side's defensive display, with the Spaniard opting to go with a back five to combat Burnley's aerial threat.





Speaking post-match to BBC Sport, he said: "We needed to win and to perform well. The players did it and were amazing in terms of effort, organisation and team spirit.

Best current winning runs in PL:

5 Man City

3 Tottenham, NEWCASTLE

2 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/m4AA90vAiF — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 26, 2018

"We were working in the week trying to manage Burnley's two big centre-forwards and the players did really well.

"The main thing for us is to make sure we can get something out of these games. We have confidence now and the players will continue pushing and working hard."

The win sees Newcastle move up one place to 13th in the Premier League, level on points with their next opponents in West Ham, as Benitez hopes his side can continue their good run of form.

Newcastle's 2-1 victory at Turf Moor was their first win against Burnley in the #PL#BURNEW pic.twitter.com/wo3dco5A0o — Premier League (@premierleague) November 26, 2018

He added: "Every game for us is like a final. Winning is massive because it gives us more confidence. There is still a long race ahead but we are doing well and hopefully we can continue that."