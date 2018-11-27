Sean Dyche 'Frustrated' With Defeat to Newcastle But Praises Aspects of Burnley Performance

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admitted aspects of his side's performance against Newcastle pleased him - despite losing the game 2-1 on Monday night.

A Ben Mee own goal and Ciaran Clark header in the first half proved enough for the visitors at Turf Moor, with Sam Vokes' impressive header on the stroke of half-time little more than consolation for the Clarets.

The result extends Burnley's winless run in the Premier League to six games, although Dyche revealed after the game that he's seeing signs of his team returning to a level of performance that he expects of them.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "A lot of the aspects of the performance I was actually pleased of, so it's a frustrating one. But once you give two goals away, it's difficult in the Premier League.

"Some good stuff, stuff to be pleased with, mentality excellent, but obviously very frustrated with the result of course. We have to earn the right, nobody gives you anything in football, we know that, performance levels aside.

"At the moment I think the team are beginning to look like what we can be, but we have to get the right side of the margins because it is tight for teams like us. Landing on those right sides is so, so important."

The defeat means Burnley remain just one point outside the relegation zone, while the two goals conceded means the Lancashire side now have the second worst defence in the Premier League outright.

Burnley's next game is away to Crystal Palace this weekend, as Dyche acknowledges the importance of now matching positive performances with results.

Most goals conceded after 13 PL games this season:

33 Fulham

27 BURNLEY

26 Cardiff

Fewest goals conceded after 13 PL games last season:

6 Man Utd

8 Man City

10 BURNLEY, Spurs pic.twitter.com/oFxQqWT1TY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 26, 2018

He added: "Looking beyond the result, because it's a season's work, then we are starting to come back to what we think we can be. But of course, you've got to get a result, that's the business we are in."