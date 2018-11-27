Virgil van Dijk Reveals Liverpool's Champions League Aims Ahead of Crunch PSG Clash

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he and his Liverpool teammates feel 'a bit of pressure' from the constant spotlight on the club, but insisted that he does his best to thrive under it.

The Reds head to Paris to take on defending French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, knowing that a defeat would leave them with an uphill battle to get anywhere near reprising their appearance in last season's Champions League final.

The Reds wear red in Paris. 🔴🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2018

Quoted by the Mail ahead of Wednesday's crunch match, Van Dijk said: "I think at a club like Liverpool you always feel a bit of pressure - you should do. But it doesn’t bother me. I just want to play. I want to enjoy the games because not a lot of people have the chance to do what we do.

"That’s how we started football as well, enjoying what we are doing and that’s what I try to do as well."

The Dutch defender admitted that he and his teammates are hoping to go at least as far as they did last season, when knockout wins over Porto, Manchester City and Roma saw them through to a dramatic final against Real Madrid, which the Spanish side won.

Another big night in the #UCL tomorrow.⚽️💥



An atmosphere to remember, a dramatic finish and that Firmino celebration.👁🤚



Last time out against PSG... pic.twitter.com/IhJsTBTGds — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2018

"I don’t have any fear," he said. "We respect them as a team but the thing is we want to win the game. We are going to be totally up for it, motivated and we will make sure we are ready from the start. We don’t need to forget that we are one of the best teams in Europe as well. We reached the final last year and we want to do at least the same this year. That’s our goal."