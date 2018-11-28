Ashley Cole Offered a Return to English Football as LA Galaxy Plot to Re-Sign Star on Cheaper Deal

November 28, 2018

37-year-old ex-England left back Ashley Cole has been offered a return to English football by several clubs in the Championship, as well as former club LA Galaxy, according to reports.

Cole was released by LA Galaxy at the end of their 2018 season, after a two-year stint during which he was named captain, and their fans' player of the year.

However, he could yet re-sign new terms with his old club, with LA Galaxy set to offer a new deal worth less than half of what Cole was earning before.

According to the Mirror, Cole has received a number of offers from unnamed Championship clubs in England, as well as from Galaxy. 

However, the report notes that Cole enjoys his lifestyle in America and could be tempted to stay, despite a diminished salary and potential offers to return to England.

LA Galaxy only released Cole a number of days ago as the MLS side failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing seventh in the Western Conference. The club decided not to renew the former Chelsea star's contract, but instead offer him a new one with more different terms.

According to the Sun, Galaxy's new deal is worth around £5,000-a-week, less than half of his former contract. By Comparison, Cole's ex-England teammate, Wayne Rooney, is earning £42,000-a-week and Sebastian Giovinco, MLS' highest earner, is on £107,000-a-week.

Several Championship clubs will monitor the situation closely, with the prospect of securing one of England's greatest defenders on a free deal. However, the Sun's report also notes that Cole's former side Chelsea may also offer the left back the chance to start his coaching career at the club.

