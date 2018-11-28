Barcelona Have 'No Plans' to Sell Rumoured Arsenal Target Ousmane Dembele in January

November 28, 2018

Barcelona reportedly have 'no plans' to sell winger Ousmane Dembele in the January transfer window, nor has the 21-year-old Frenchman, who has been heavily linked with Arsenal after recent concerns over discipline, asked to leave Camp Nou.

Dembele's Barça future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, following on from rumours that club officials met with his agent to warn about the player's attitude.

It has also been alleged that Barça fear Dembele suffers from a video game addiction after he missed a recent training session as a result of staying up late into the night gaming with friends.

But, according to ESPN, the Catalan giants are not prepared to give up on a player they bought only last year in a deal potentially rising to €145m. The report notes that, despite concerns, a January exit was not one of the things discussed at the recent meeting with Dembele's agent.

Barça seemingly still believe that the World Cup winner can iron out his off-field flaws and focus on getting his career back on track after failing to command a regular place this season.

Dembele was recently warned by teammate Luis Suarez that "being a footballer is a privilege".

The Uruguayan, who was speaking to the press during the international break earlier this month, added, "I think he should concentrate mainly on football, and be inspired by the examples of professionalism in the Barça dressing room."

Dembele hasn't started in La Liga since October, although he has still been featuring as a substitute during that time. He did start the Champions League draw with Inter on matchday four and could be given an opportunity against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night given that Barça are already assured of their place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

