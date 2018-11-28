Jorginho Gives Analysis of Shock Humbling by Spurs as Chelsea's Unbeaten Run Ends

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes that his side need to improve how they defend counter-attacks, after admitting that the Blues 'got very stretched' during their defeat against Tottenham on Saturday.

Goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son inflicted Maurizio Sarri with his first defeat of the season since taking over at Chelsea, with Olivier Giroud's late consolation strike doing very little to paper over the cracks.

Sarri's star man Jorginho, who also swapped Napoli for Chelsea during the summer, was particularly disappointing in the defeat given his impressive adaptation to the Premier League.





Offering his own insight into the match, the Italy international claimed that the Blues weren't 'compact' enough, before playing down a potential title race.





"Our team was not as compact as it always is," Jorginho told ESPN Brazil, via football.london. "The first pressure wasn't being made, I believe it wasn't being made. So the defensive line ended up going down a lot and our team got very stretched.





"From the beginning, when you have [Manchester] City in the competition, it’s already difficult. But I don’t think we have to look ahead. We have to look at today, now, because there is much to improve, a lot to change."

Jorginho has been at the heart of Chelsea's brilliant start to the season, but in recent weeks the Italy international has found himself being man-marked out of the game, failing to make an impact against either Everton or Spurs.

Despite boasting impressive creativity, manager Sarri insists on playing Jorginho as the pivot in Chelsea's team - a position that used to be taken up by N'Golo Kanté.

The World Cup-winning midfielder, meanwhile, has often found himself playing on the right-hand side of a midfield three, forcing Kanté to offer a lot more in the club's attacking play.