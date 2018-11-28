Jose Mourinho Claims David De Gea 'Wants to Stay' at Man Utd Amid Extension Talks

José Mourinho believes that goalkeeper David de Gea 'wants to stay' at Manchester United beyond his current contract, which is set to expire in 2020.

Speaking after the club's narrow over BSC Young Boys in the Champions League group stages, De Gea was lauded as the best goalkeeper in the world by his head coach following a stand out save to deny the Swiss outfit an opening goal at Old Trafford. Marouane Fellaini scored a 91st minute winner, and the Red Devils progressed to the knockout rounds on the back of De Gea's performance.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

But as rumours over his future continue to do the round, Mourinho insisted that De Gea is eager to sign a new deal with United, urging executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get the contract over the line.





"He is a world-class player," Mourinho said, quoted by ESPN. "He is the best goalkeeper in the world and if our ambitions are to be a big club, to be a winning club, you need the best goalkeeper in the world - and you need also some other players the best in the world.

Never stop believing at the ‘Theater of Dreams’ 🗣 pic.twitter.com/SxIutJu8I2 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) November 27, 2018

"In this case, we have the best goalkeeper in the world and I know that he wants to stay.

"I know that his agent is happy to do what the player wants and I also know that the board wants him to stay and they're working on that, so hopefully sooner or later they arrive into good conclusions."

De Gea has recently been linked with high-profile moves across Europe, with the usual suspects Real Madrid and Barcelona once again being linked with the Spain international.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen on acquiring De Gea, while Italian giants Juventus have weighed up approaching the 28-year-old over a free transfer.