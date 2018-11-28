Juventus Boss Allegri Praises Players for 'Using Their Heads' in Champions League Win Over Valencia

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said that his players had to 'use their heads' in their 1-0 win against Valencia.

The Bianconeri's victory, thanks to a second-half finish by Mario Mandzukic, means that Allegri's side ensured progression to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with one game to spare.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Juventus' discipline and ability to dictate the tempo of the game meant that they were never really threatened by Valencia, who are eliminated to the Europa League after defeat in Turin.

Speaking to SkySport Italia (via Football Italia), Allegri said: “Valencia proved they are in good shape, have the best defence in La Liga and it’s not easy to score against them. They attacked with four and defended with six, so we struggled to find the spaces and break them down.





“We were more organised and aggressive in the second half and found a way through.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“We should’ve been sharper going for the second goal. We did well, but should’ve done better once we got the ball in an attacking situation and gone straight for goal, which we did less well tonight than in other occasions.

“They [Valencia] always keep covered and six behind the ball, so counter-attacks just aren’t going to happen against them. It’s not like against Manchester United, when we were so much in control that we got relaxed and distracted. This was a game where we had to use our heads.

“This is a team that is largely the same as last season, but playing together we have improved over time and move the ball quicker. Ronaldo gives us a sense of security and confidence, but the team is essentially the same.”

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

With qualification to the knockout stages confirmed, Allegri and his players will shift their attention to Serie A.

Their next fixture sees them travel to Fiorentina on Saturday, with kick-off at 17:00 GMT.