Lionel Messi made his way through a muddle of defenders to send a beautiful goal into the back of the net for Barcelona on Wednesday at the 61-minute mark of his team's Champions League match against PSV.

Messi's goal broke the scoring drought by both sides, giving Barca a 1–0 lead.

Even though the game was played in Philips Stadion, the home of PSV, fans went wild after the Argentinian sensation scored.

Just nine minutes after his goal, Messi made an assist to Gerard Pique, who sent a second score into the net for Barcelona off of Messi's free kick.

Messi and Piqué are out here playing chess 🤯 Barcelona goes up 2-0



Barcelona held on for a 2–1 win.