WATCH: Messi Dazzles With Gorgeous Champions League Goal vs. PSV

Messi sent one into the back of the net for Barcelona on Wednesday against PSV in the Champions League clash.

By Emily Caron
November 28, 2018

Lionel Messi made his way through a muddle of defenders to send a beautiful goal into the back of the net for Barcelona on Wednesday at the 61-minute mark of his team's Champions League match against PSV. 

Messi's goal broke the scoring drought by both sides, giving Barca a 1–0 lead.

Even though the game was played in Philips Stadion, the home of PSV, fans went wild after the Argentinian sensation scored.

Just nine minutes after his goal, Messi made an assist to Gerard Pique, who sent a second score into the net for Barcelona off of Messi's free kick.

Barcelona held on for a 2–1 win.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)