Liverpool Boss Klopp Claims Mohamed Salah 'Is Back to His Best' After Overcoming Shoulder Injury

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has finally overcome a shoulder injury that he's suffered with ever since the Champions League final last season and is now getting closer to his best form in a Liverpool shirt, according to manager Jürgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old has supposedly been off the pace this season and it's been claimed that Salah is still suffering from the club's defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, where he was substituted after just 30 minutes following a clash with Sergio Ramos.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

But after finding the back of the net six times in his last seven games, Klopp insists that the key to Salah's goalscoring form is the fact that his body is finally healing from the shoulder injury he picked up in May.

"It's not about the goal scoring, just overall performances. His body is back - the physical things he can rely on again," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"Of all the teams, we had the longest season together with Real Madrid. They have struggled a little bit. We both had a season two weeks longer than all the other teams.

So after all that fuss about hazard being world class and Salah being a one season wonder, they’ve both scored 7 goals in the league — Tayyub (@_Tayyub) November 24, 2018

"He had no problem with the shoulder any more, it was not that it hurt, but being healthy does not mean you are 100%. He then had two, three weeks off. That is actually nothing. That is exactly the time the body needs to calm down a bit."

The Liverpool manager continued by claiming that it is not important if Salah can match his goalscoring form from last season, although Klopp added that the Egyptian has rediscovered his 'coolness' in front of goal which was missing early in the campaign.

Klopp continued: "Obviously you all struggled a bit to deal with that. Will he score 40 goals again?

"You cannot score 40 goals in the first three games and how can he be convinced 100% that he scores again 40 goals? Is it even important to score 40 goals again? Of course not.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"Still a world-class player, still a threat in a game, but in the scoring situations not the same calmness, coolness, whatever.





"Since before the last international break it was completely obvious in each session, it clicked again, he’s there."

Salah will be hoping that he can help his side into the knockout stages of the Champions League during the club's trip to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Three points for the Reds will guarantee them a place in the last 16 ahead of the French giants, although Red Star Belgrade could still be in with a shout if they upset the odds against Napoli.