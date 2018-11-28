Liverpool Revive Interest in Real Sociedad Defender But Face Competition From Premier League Trio

Liverpool have reportedly revived their interest in Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, sending scouts to watch the Spaniard in action against Levante before the international break.

The 25-year-old, two-cap Spain international was part of the side that ran out 3-1 winners against at the Estadi Ciutat on 9 November.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

And, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Llorente was observed during the game by scouts from Liverpool. The Reds have previously looked into signing the Spanish international, but have never levelled any formal enquiries at Real Sociedad.

However, should they decide to step up their interest, Jurgen Klopp's side could face considerable competition from fellow Premier League rivals West Ham, Fulham and Tottenham.

The Hammers also had scouts placed inside the Stadium in Valencia for same clash with Levante, while the other two London outfits chose to observe the centre back in action for his national team the following week.

After gaining his international debut in a substitute appearance against Bosnia and Herzegovina in May 2016, Llorente picked up just his second cap against the same opposition in the friendly on 18 November.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

After sustaining an ankle injury in August, Llorente has made just five outings in La Liga this season, but was instrumental in the Basque team's stalemate with table topping Sevilla at the start of November.

Unfortunately for Liverpool and their follow suitors, the defender is contracted with Sociedad until 2022. And, while it does contain a €50m release clause, his former team Real Madrid are understood to have an option to re-sign him for a cut-price €25m.