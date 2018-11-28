Pep Guardiola Delighted With His Side's 'Huge Personality' During Draw Against Lyon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed he was delighted with the 'huge personality' his side showed to come from behind twice and secure a 2-2 draw with Lyon.

Guardiola's side responded twice to second half goals from Maxwel Cornet, as headers from Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero pegged Lyon back on both occasions and helped confirm City's place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

While the performance wasn't what we've come to expect from City under Guardiola, the Spaniard admitted he was pleased with his side's reaction after going behind twice in the game.

Speaking to City's official website, he said: "We are into the last 16. It’s so important at this time to be in the last 16. When you play against Lyon, it’s complicated because of how good they are.

"The level was quite similar across all the group that’s why starting with a 2-1 defeat at home to Lyon, we have made an excellent recovery in the past four games.

"Always you think ‘how will we react in that situation?’ [going behind] and always we have shown a huge personality."

The result now means City need just a point from their final group game against Hoffenheim to confirm the top spot in Group F.

Guardiola also paid tribute to the quality of Lyon after the game, who have now taken four points from them this season, while also highlighting the level of competition in this season's tournament.

Objetivo cumplido! A octavos #UCL 💪🏽🤟🏽// Mission accomplished! Onwards to the Round of 16 #UCL 💪🏽🤟🏽 C’mon City! pic.twitter.com/l2fSjiAOKN — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 27, 2018

He added: "People say the French league is just PSG, PSG - people all the time say that, but people are so wrong. All of them are so strong; they’re fast and it is so complicated. That’s why I give a lot of credit on our performance today.

"The Champions League is so complicated. Important teams like, for example, Inter, or Tottenham or Liverpool or Napoli or PSG...one of them will be out. That shows how tough it is.”