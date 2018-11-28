Thomas Tuchel Insists PSG Must 'Step Up Quickly' Ahead of Champions League Clash With Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed that his side must improve and prove why they are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Despite heavy investment from the club's owners, PSG are yet to reach the Champions League semi-finals. They currently find themselves in third place in Group C, with both Liverpool and Napoli just one point ahead. With September's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool fresh in their minds, PSG will be desperate for a positive result when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel insisted PSG must improve if they are to secure a victory against Liverpool. He is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "We have to step up and make steps forward.

"We have to grow in this competition in the critical moments. We have to step up to the individual challenges and ask how we support each other. I am confident we have the weapons and the talent.

"I am not surprised by Liverpool's performance. Jurgen (Klopp) has been there three years, lost only one key player in (Philippe) Coutinho and spent an awful lot of money to get this machine on the pitch every week. So now we will see if we can make these big, big steps."

Tuchel: "We need to defend well against Mane, Salah and Firmino, this is very difficult. For instance, Firmino may play any position in the offence, so we need to adapt. He's played in a 4-4-2, but it doesn't change the structure much. Key for us is to play with confidence" — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 27, 2018

Tuchel also confirmed that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have recovered from their respective injuries and will both start against Liverpool. The duo are the most expensive partnership in football, costing PSG around £400m, but goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon claims that Liverpool's attacking trio is stronger.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Buffon said: “Liverpool have a very strong team - but I do especially look at their front players.

"With Salah, Mane, and Firmino they have so much pace, so much creativity, and of course they are all big goal threats.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“Throughout my career I have always wanted to test myself against the best — and at the moment you really can't think of any teams in Europe who have a better front three than Liverpool.

“This season, I see the favourites for the Champions League as Barcelona, Juventus, and Manchester City. Liverpool as well have a big chance and you can never forget about Real Madrid.

“Of course it is still a dream of mine to win the Champions League - last season I thought would be my last chance but now I have another one.”