Alexis Sanchez 'Determined' to Leave Man Utd With Jose Mourinho Relationship at 'Breaking Point'

By 90Min
November 29, 2018

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly been increasingly 'determined' to leave Old Trafford less than a year after his high profile arrival from Arsenal in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Seen as one of the best players in the division when he arrived, Sanchez has struggled to find form in a United shirt and has scored just one Premier League goal so far this season. He has been in and out of the team and was left out of the match-day squad altogether for Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Young Boys.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, that snub from manager Jose Mourinho, who was seemingly happy to make it clear that Sanchez had been dropped after stating that the player was 'not injured', is alleged to have left the relationship between the pair at 'breaking point'.

The Chilean has apparently told friends that he wants to leave United and has his 'heart set' on a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

It has long been reported that Sanchez is struggling to integrate with the United squad and cuts a lonely figure at the club's training ground.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

There were claims as soon as March, just two months after his arrival, that an 'isolated' and 'miserable' Sanchez was eating alone in the canteen. The comparison was also made with Angel Di Maria, a player who left United after one season after failing to settle.

Earlier this month it was stated by The Times that Sanchez feels 'lonely' and 'ignored', only really engaging with three of his teammates - Juan Mata, David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku. It was reported that the rest of the squad feel he has not made enough effort to improve his English.

