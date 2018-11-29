Barcelona Midfielder Sergio Busquets 'Would Think About' Reunion With Pep Guardiola

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets has opened the door to a possible move to Manchester City, after admitting that he would consider leaving the Catalan giants if it meant having the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola once again.

The 30-year-old was a key part of Guardiola's midfield three during his managerial stint at the Camp Nou, where his star-studded team etched themselves into the history books and are now considered as the greatest Barça side of all time.

Sergio will play his 5⃣0⃣0⃣th match today as 🔵🔴!

And many more! 🔝🙌 pic.twitter.com/xf4pGlsPwZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 24, 2018

"It's clear that he knew me [from the B team], that he knew how I was as a player, but the impact was huge," Busquets told Sport. "He gave me the chance. He had confidence in me. He made me part of the best Barça in history, in a team with great players and I learned a lot to be a better player.

"I have a special appreciation because of what he's meant for my career, his way of reading games, understand football, giving you the keys, transmitting [his ideas]. He's unique.

"I said that I would think about [leaving Barcelona for Guardiola] and it's normal that I have him in mind because of his importance on my career."

Busquets stressed that he has never imagined himself playing for another club, but insists his desire to play under Guardiola again solely stems from his ability as a manager.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The veteran still has a contract at the Camp Nou until 2023, but a move away from the club could be on the cards once Arthur Melo and Carles Aleñà become more accustomed to life in the first team in Catalonia.