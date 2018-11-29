Isco Linked With Top European Clubs as Fall Out With Solari Leaves Him on Thin Ice at Real

Real Madrid star Isco could be heading towards the Bernabeu exit door. His omission from the matchday squad when Real took on Roma in the Champions League, was reportedly the latest problem in an alleged ongoing battle with coach Santiago Solari.

As a result, Isco, who has been out of favour ever since Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui in October, has been linked with several top clubs across Europe, including Premier League quartet Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

According to Mundo Deportivo, all four English sides are alert to the situation after holding long-standing interest in the four-time Champions League winner. It is said that all have failed in their previous efforts to sign him, but it is suggested that the situation could now change.

Serie A trio Juventus, Napoli and Milan are also named as clubs who would be keen on Isco and would join the race should Real decide to make him available.

Isco has lost the support of the board and players at Real Madrid and is set to leave in the summer, with Manchester City willing to 'throw the house out of the window' (spend a lot) to sign him. Liverpool, Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli are also interested. [SPORT] pic.twitter.com/9xueb00Mr5 — City Watch (@City_Watch) November 28, 2018

Both Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior were named on the bench against Roma ahead of Isco, and a report from Marca has put forward the reason for the apparent falling out between Solari and the player since the Argentine coach took charge of Los Blancos.

Isco, who moved to Madrid from Malaga in 2013, has never been dropped for a game of such magnitude in his entire Real career to date. It is said the player was so embarrassed that he asked if he had to go into the dressing room with the rest of squad.

The problem allegedly started during a recent training session, with Solari requesting an exercise that required players to count passes aloud while performing it. Isco is said to have contested it, suggesting that the possession drill alone took enough concentration.

Marca highlights that Isco has been on the bench ever since.