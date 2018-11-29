Luciano Spalletti Admits Inter 'Should Have Pushed More' After 1-0 Tottenham Defeat

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti admitted his side should have pushed forward more after their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen netted the winner in the 80th minute after coming on as a substitute and Inter failed to assert themselves in attacking situations throughout the night, with both Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi struggling.

Speaking after the game (as quoted by Calciomercato), former Roma boss Spalletti admitted his side lacked a clinical edge in front of goal.

He said: "Defeat? We knew what kind of game to expect. We didn't do too bad but we didn't suffer enough. We should've pushed more that's for sure but we didn't give up all that much to Tottenham.

"Performance? The team did what they had to do clearly. We could've showed more personality but it happens. Perisic did have a good chance but we weren't clinical enough."

Spaletti also commented on Radja Nainggolan, who was substituted in the 44th minute after struggling with a knock during the first half:

He said: "Nainggolan? We understood each other, he had an ankle problem. He wasn't running well because of this which gave an advantage to Tottenham. Spurs are a good team and they did what they had to do."

Inter now have to beat PSV in their final group stage game and hope Tottenham don't match their result at Camp Nou, but Spalletti hinted he was optimistic about his side's chances of progression.





Spalletti added: "Barcelona? Well they always play well, especially at home."