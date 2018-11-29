Virgil van Dijk Laments His Costly Mistake as Liverpool Slump to 'Painful' PSG Defeat

By 90Min
November 29, 2018

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been left lamenting what he described as a 'painful' defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night has put the Reds in danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.

PSG emerged 2-1 winners after first half goals from Juan Bernat and Neymar proved decisive, the former capitalising on a poor clearance from van Dijk to break the deadlock early on.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"We came here to win. After our second half, we came back better, put them under pressure and we had opportunities. Obviously they had their moments as well on the break. The first half wasn't good enough and then you're going to lose this game," he said, via LiverpoolFC.com.

Commenting on the goals conceded, van Dijk said: "the one I tried to clear, the ball came behind me a little bit and they picked up the second ball. It should have been better there but everyone sometimes makes mistakes. I need to learn from that.

"The second one was on the break - that's what they're good at. We need to do better. You make it difficult for yourself if you're 2-0 down, especially after 30 minutes or so. We bounced back in the second half, we did well. We had the belief as well."

Liverpool must now beat Napoli on matchday six if they are to progress. A 1-0 victory over the Italians at Anfield would be enough to go through on goal difference, but a 2-1 win would bizarrely see the Reds crash out as a result of the tight group and complicated permutations.

"[Beating Napoli is] the only thing that's left. We need to be up for it and we will be. We need everyone for that and I'm not in doubt that's going to happen. 

"Everyone is going to be ready for it. Until then, we need to be ready for the league as well and win our games," van Dijk said.

Next up for Liverpool is the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

