Watch: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Lead Sporting KC Fans in Hype Chant During MLS Playoffs

For someone used to being on the field during all the action, Patrick Mahomes is pretty good at this whole 'fan' thing.

By Emily Caron
November 29, 2018

The Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes was deep in the Sporting Kansas City fan section on Thursday night as his city's team took on the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference finals of the MLS playoffs.

Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce led fans in an electrifying 'I believe' chant that may or may not leave Mahomes voiceless tomorrow. Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Chad Henne, Gehrig Dieter and Demarcus Robinson were also in attendance and reportedly just as hyped up as their QB1.

The winner of the conference final will advance to the MLS Cup final to play for the championship. The first game in the home-and-away, aggregate-goal series ended in a 0–0 draw.

