For someone used to being on the field during all the action, Patrick Mahomes is pretty good at this whole 'fan' thing.
The Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes was deep in the Sporting Kansas City fan section on Thursday night as his city's team took on the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference finals of the MLS playoffs.
Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce led fans in an electrifying 'I believe' chant that may or may not leave Mahomes voiceless tomorrow. Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Chad Henne, Gehrig Dieter and Demarcus Robinson were also in attendance and reportedly just as hyped up as their QB1.
.@PatrickMahomes5 and the @Chiefs are HYPED for Sporting KC's match vs. the Portland Timbers 🚨— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 30, 2018
QB1 believes.— Sporting KC (@SportingKC) November 30, 2018
👊 @PatrickMahomes5#ClaimTheCup #ForGloryForCity pic.twitter.com/ruyKNN6oxH
The winner of the conference final will advance to the MLS Cup final to play for the championship. The first game in the home-and-away, aggregate-goal series ended in a 0–0 draw.