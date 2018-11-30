David de Gea Waiting on Man Utd to Make Key Decision Before Deciding on New Contract

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly not keen on signing a new contract at Old Trafford until there is a clearer picture as to who will be in charge next season and beyond, whether it be current manager Jose Mourinho or someone else.

It has already been established this week that De Gea would be happy and willing to stay at United and commit to a new long-term deal, but the uncertainty over the club's immediate future has seemingly left the Spanish international wanting to wait before he makes a final decision.

United took steps on Thursday to trigger a 12-month extension clause in De Gea's exiting contract that will at least secure his future until the summer of 2020.

But, according to the Daily Mirror, agreeing to a longer term deal now depends on knowing if Mourinho will still be leading the team next season. It is said the player wants to see what 'direction' the club is going to be heading in.

Mourinho is also under contract until 2020 but pressure is building on the three-time Premier League champion and two-time Champions League winner after a dreadful start to the season.

The Portuguese guided United to second place with 81 points last season, a highest Premier League finish and points tally since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. But his team are now seventh in the standings a third of the way through 2018/19, 14 points off the top already.

It has been speculated that Mourinho could be shown the door if United do not manage to finish in the top four and miss out on Champions League qualification.

