Girona vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atletico Madrid visit Girona on Sunday in La Liga, looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Sevilla and second placed Barcelona.





Atleti have the chance to jump to the summit of Spain's top flight when they kick off at the weekend, with both Sevilla and Barca playing after Diego Simeone's side.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 2 December What Time Is Kick Off? 15:15 (BST) Where Is it Played? Estadi Montilivi TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1 Referee? Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea

Team News

Girona have two left backs out injured after Carles Planas was taken off against Espanyol with a muscle problem. Marc Muniesa should fill in on the left, with Aleix Garcia expected to start ahead of Alex Granell in central midfield.

Diego Godin is a doubt, so Stefan Savic is likely to start at the back alongside Lucas Hernandez. Santiago Arias will play at right back in Juanfran's absence, while Nikola Kalinic could feature up front as Diego Costa has a foot problem.

Predicted Lineups

Girona Bounou; Espinosa, Juanpe, Ramalho; Porro, A. Garcia, Pons, Muniesa; Roberts, Stuani, B. Garcia. Atletico Madrid Oblak; Arias, Savic, Hernandez, Luis; Koke, Rodrigo, Niguez, Lemar; Kalinic, Griezmann.

Head to Head Record

In total, Atletico have 23 wins from the 38 games played between the two sides, but the last two encounters have ended in draws.

Portu scored a 73rd minute equaliser at the Wanda Metropolitano last season after Antoine Griezmann's opener, while late strikes from Angel Correa and Jose Gimenez after Griezmann was sent off earned Atleti a draw in August 2017.

Recent Form

Atletico have lost just one La Liga game this season but have drawn a disappointing six, scoring only 17 league goals so far. They dispatched a hapless Monaco 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Girona have also been impressive of late and are unbeaten in their last five games, winning three of them.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Girona Atletico Madrid Espanyol 1-3 Girona (25/11) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Monaco (28/11) Girona 0-0 Leganes (10/11) Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona (24/11) Valencia 0-1 Girona (3/11) Atletico Madrid 3-2 Athletic Bilbao (10/11) Alaves 2-2 Girona (31/10) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (6/11) Girona 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (27/10) Leganes 1-1 Atletico Madrid (3/11)

Prediction

Girona's good form may come to an end on Sunday, with Atleti in good nick having gone unbeaten in their last seven games.

There will be a glimmer of hope for Girona if Diego Godin is absent, leaving the visitors weaker in defence.

However, expect Atleti to sneak a goal and sit on it for the rest of the game.