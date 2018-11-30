Maurizio Sarri Suggests Hudson-Odoi Not Ready for Premier League Despite Goal in Europa League Win

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri praised starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi, after the 18-year-old bagged his first senior goal in the 4-0 Europa League win over PAOK on Thursday night. However, the Italian manager played down chances of more first team game time for the 18-year-old.

Chelsea stormed to a 4-0 victory against PAOK at Stamford Bridge, as an early red card proved pivotal for the away side.

Following the seventh minute dismissal for Ukrainian defender Yevhen Khacheridi, the Blues went on to record an easy victory, with goals courtesy of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud (2) as well as Hudson-Odoi.

Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

Following a limp Premier League defeat to rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Chelsea started more positively against PAOK and Maurizio Sarri was pleased with his side's mentality.

He said, as reported by Chelsea's official website.: "First of all we approached the match very well, so I am very happy with this. In the last three matches we had big problems with our impact in the match.

"It was really very good, especially because before the match we knew very well we were in first position of our group after BATE Borisov won. It wasn’t very easy to find big motivation, so for this I am very happy."

Sarri also acknowledged the display of young forward Hudson-Odoi after his first senior goal for the Blues. However, he added that the 18-year-old is still not ready for Premier League exposure.

The Chelsea coach said: "He played very well, but the type of match was for his characteristics. They had 10 men after seven minutes, so we only had to play in the offensive phase which he is really very able to do. I want to see him in a match when we need him also in the defensive phase.

A dream come true, buzzing to get my first goal and assist for the team I’ve been playing for from the age of 8 years old, hopefully many more opportunities to come 🙏🏾❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dqPoW9WLOz — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) November 29, 2018

"The goal will give him confidence, like for Giroud and Morata. I am very happy with this: two strikers scored in this match, which is very important for us."

"If he was already ready to make a difference now, at 18, for a big team like Chelsea in the Premier League, he would be the best player in Europe in two years!"

Hudson-Odoi, while highly rated at Stamford Bridge and beyond, has seen little game time under Sarri since his summer appointment, with some reports suggesting he could move away from the club in search of a first team breakthrough. Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been linked with the starlet, whose contract expires in 2020.