Three Big Names Set to Return for West Ham Ahead of Trip to Newcastle

By 90Min
November 30, 2018

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed striker Marko Arnautovic will be fit for their clash with Newcastle at the weekend, while Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere could also make respective returns to the squad.

There was some concern for Arnautovic when he limped off in the defeat to Manchester City last weekend, but Pellegrini confirmed that he has recovered well and will make the trip north to St James' Park.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Carroll, meanwhile, has only managed one sub appearance so far this season, and Wilshere has been out since early September with an ankle injury, but Pellegrini said both have a chance of featuring at the weekend.

Marko Arnautovic worked the whole week without any problems," he told the West Ham website"He has one day more to recover for the game, but he's OK and he worked without any problems. Marko is ready to play.

“Andy Carroll is maybe one step further forward than Jack Wilshere because he played 45 minutes in the friendly game against Brentford and he was on the bench last week. Both of them worked without problems this week so may be on the squad list for Saturday.

“The rest of the injuries are all long injuries so, at the moment, we have no new news about Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sanchez or Ryan Fredericks, as all of them are long injuries.”

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arnautovic is West Ham's top scorer so far this season, with five Premier League goals in 11 appearances.

