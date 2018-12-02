A Tottenham supporter was arrested on Sunday after throwing a banana skin onto the pitch during the Spurs' feisty north London derby with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the fan launched the banana peel toward Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker netted a 10th-minute penalty.

"Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban," a Spurs spokesman said in a statement.

Six others were also arrested on Sunday for similar behavior, including two Arsenal fans who lit smoke canisters in the second half. The fans' hot tempers were reflective of the ill-mannered showdown that was taking place on the pitch, which Arsenal won 4–2. After scoring Spurs' game-tying goal in the first half, Eric Dier put his finger to his lips to shush Arsenal's home fans, causing a scuffle between both sets of players. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was forced to calm the situation.

Arsenal escaped the derby with a win to stay unbeaten in 19 games this season. The team is now positioned in fourth place in the Premier League, ahead of Tottenham on goal difference.