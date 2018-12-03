adidas Announce 'Newton Heath' Collaboration to Celebrate 140 Years of Manchester United

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

adidas and Manchester United have announced their recent collaboration over a new shoe designed to recognise the 140th anniversary of the club's founding.

The shoe is entitled 'Newton Heath', the original name of the club when it was founded back in 1878, before it was changed to its current form in 1902.

Image by Wilfred Laurence

The limited edition cargo green shoe has a printed map of the Newton Heath area in each sole, showing the old location of the ground where the original team played, as well as the date and Red Devil icon embroidered on the heel. 

A gold finish of 'Newton Heath' on the side of the shoe completes the look. 

The club's first incarnation came about thanks to the Carriage and Waggon department of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath, who set up the football club, and initially played games against other departments and rail companies at their home ground at North Road, Manchester.

The fashion brand and famous Premier League club have been commemorating much of United's history in recent times, with their current home kit containing a railway graphic that pays image to those boys of 1878 at the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot. 

Last year, the two also teamed up to create a special shoe honouring the infamous class of '92, named 'Ninety Two', and the Newton Heaths are the latest offerings from the two parties.

Image by Wilfred Laurence

To celebrate the launch, Manchester United have released a film documenting the journey of two young fans from Newton Heath to Old Trafford, including memories from its recent past.

The limited edition shoes, of which only 1200 have been made, will be available for £89.95 at selected stores in Manchester, the club's megastore and at adidas.com/newtonheath from December 7th. 

