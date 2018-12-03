FA Cup Third Round Draw: Liverpool Travel to Wolves While Manchester United Host Reading

The FA Cup third round draw has taken place, and sees just two all-Premier League ties, as Liverpool face a trip to Wolves while Bournemouth face Brighton.

Elsewhere, Manchester United host Reading, while Chelsea welcome Nottingham Forest and Manchester City host Rotherham.

Some absolute belting #FACup third round ties.



A few highlights:

Everton v Lincoln

Tranmere or Southport v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Grimsby

Wrexham or Newport v Leicester

Fulham v Oldham

Solihull or Blackpool v Arsenal



Last season's draw was headlined by a Merseyside Derby, which saw Liverpool run out 2-1 winners thanks to a Virgil van Dijk header.

The draw featured 64 teams, including the 44 Premier League and Championship clubs as well as the 20 lower division sides who prevailed in the second round.

The entire list of third round fixtures can be seen below.

Bolton Wanderers vs Walsall or Sunderland Milwall vs Hull City Gillingham vs Cardiff City Brentford vs Oxford United Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town Manchester United vs Reading Everton vs Lincoln City Tranmere Rovers or Southport vs Tottenham Hotspur Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Derby County vs Southampton Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town Wrexham or Newport County vs Leicester City Fulham vs Oldham Athletic Shrewsbury vs Stoke City Solihull Moors or Blackpool vs Arsenal Manchester City vs Rotherham United Bournemouth vs Brighton West Ham United vs Birmingham City Woking vs Watford Burnley vs Barnsley Queen's Park Rangers vs Leeds United Sheffield United vs Barnet Norwich City vs Portsmouth Guisely or Fleetwood vs AFC Wimbledon West Brom vs Wigan Middlesborough vs Peterborough or Bradford City Wolves vs Liverpool Aston Villa vs Swansea

Ties will take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 of January, with winning clubs receiving £135,000 in prize money.