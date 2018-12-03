FA Cup Third Round Draw: Liverpool Travel to Wolves While Manchester United Host Reading

The FA Cup third round draw has taken place, and sees just two all-Premier League ties, as Liverpool face a trip to Wolves while Bournemouth face Brighton.
Elsewhere, Manchester United host Reading, while Chelsea welcome Nottingham Forest and Manchester City host Rotherham.
Some absolute belting #FACup third round ties.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2018
A few highlights:
Everton v Lincoln
Tranmere or Southport v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Grimsby
Wrexham or Newport v Leicester
Fulham v Oldham
Solihull or Blackpool v Arsenal
👉 https://t.co/Yo38WyvTdL #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/Tl6lvgpGhM
Last season's draw was headlined by a Merseyside Derby, which saw Liverpool run out 2-1 winners thanks to a Virgil van Dijk header.
The draw featured 64 teams, including the 44 Premier League and Championship clubs as well as the 20 lower division sides who prevailed in the second round.
The entire list of third round fixtures can be seen below.
|Bolton Wanderers
|vs
|Walsall or Sunderland
|Milwall
|vs
|Hull City
|Gillingham
|vs
|Cardiff City
|Brentford
|vs
|Oxford United
|Sheffield Wednesday
|vs
|Luton Town
|Manchester United
|vs
|Reading
|Everton
|vs
|Lincoln City
|Tranmere Rovers or Southport
|vs
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Preston North End
|vs
|Doncaster Rovers
|Newcastle United
|vs
|Blackburn Rovers
|Chelsea
|vs
|Nottingham Forest
|Crystal Palace
|vs
|Grimsby
|Derby County
|vs
|Southampton
|Accrington Stanley
|vs
|Ipswich Town
|Bristol City
|vs
|Huddersfield Town
|Wrexham or Newport County
|vs
|Leicester City
|Fulham
|vs
|Oldham Athletic
|Shrewsbury
|vs
|Stoke City
|Solihull Moors or Blackpool
|vs
|Arsenal
|Manchester City
|vs
|Rotherham United
|Bournemouth
|vs
|Brighton
|West Ham United
|vs
|Birmingham City
|Woking
|vs
|Watford
|Burnley
|vs
|Barnsley
|Queen's Park Rangers
|vs
|Leeds United
|Sheffield United
|vs
|Barnet
|Norwich City
|vs
|Portsmouth
|Guisely or Fleetwood
|vs
|AFC Wimbledon
|West Brom
|vs
|Wigan
|Middlesborough
|vs
|Peterborough or Bradford City
|Wolves
|vs
|Liverpool
|Aston Villa
|vs
|Swansea
Ties will take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 of January, with winning clubs receiving £135,000 in prize money.