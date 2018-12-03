FA Cup Third Round Draw: Liverpool Travel to Wolves While Manchester United Host Reading

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

The FA Cup third round draw has taken place, and sees just two all-Premier League ties, as Liverpool face a trip to Wolves while Bournemouth face Brighton. 

Elsewhere, Manchester United host Reading, while Chelsea welcome Nottingham Forest and Manchester City host Rotherham. 

Last season's draw was headlined by a Merseyside Derby, which saw Liverpool run out 2-1 winners thanks to a Virgil van Dijk header.

The draw featured 64 teams, including the 44 Premier League and Championship clubs as well as the 20 lower division sides who prevailed in the second round.

The entire list of third round fixtures can be seen below. 

Bolton Wanderers vs Walsall or Sunderland
Milwall vs Hull City
Gillingham vs Cardiff City
Brentford vs Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town
Manchester United vs Reading
Everton vs Lincoln City
Tranmere Rovers or Southport vs Tottenham Hotspur
Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers
Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs Grimsby
Derby County vs Southampton
Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town
Wrexham or Newport County vs Leicester City
Fulham vs Oldham Athletic
Shrewsbury vs Stoke City
Solihull Moors or Blackpool vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Rotherham United
Bournemouth vs Brighton
West Ham United vs Birmingham City
Woking  vs Watford
Burnley vs Barnsley
Queen's Park Rangers vs Leeds United
Sheffield United vs Barnet
Norwich City vs Portsmouth
Guisely or Fleetwood vs AFC Wimbledon
West Brom vs Wigan
Middlesborough vs Peterborough or Bradford City
Wolves vs Liverpool
Aston Villa  vs Swansea

Ties will take place on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 of January, with winning clubs receiving £135,000 in prize money. 

      Double Bogey (+2)