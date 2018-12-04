Leicester City's On Loan Defender Filip Benkovic Reveals Desire to Stay at Celtic

Leicester City's summer signing Filip Benkovic has revealed that he wants to see out his loan at Celtic amidst reports that Claude Puel may recall the Croatian in January.

Benkovic signed from Dinamo Zagreb for £13m but was immediately sent out on loan to Celtic in order to gain some experience. However, the Croat has been in excellent form for the Scottish giants and has caught the attention of his parent club. Despite this, Benkovic is keen to see out his loan deal.

He explained, as reported by the Leicester Mercury: "Yes, for sure. When you start something and you feel really good in the team. I think I can give more for this club, but we'll see. It's not just my decision.

“The Leicester coach said probably I will stay until the end of the season, so I hope it will be like that.

"Since I came to Celtic I've progressed well. When everyone is positive and everyone wants to help you it's much easier to play football.

“I really appreciate what they [Celtic] are doing for me. We have a really good atmosphere in the team."

Whilst Leicester have been defensively solid recently, conceding just two goals in their last six games, Wes Morgan is very much in the twilight of his career and his performances have started to wane.

With Harry Maguire currently out injured, Claude Puel has been forced to start Johnny Evans and Wes Morgan together - a centre-back partnership with a combined age of 64. Whilst they both have vast Premier League experience, they have slowed down significantly since their prime years and could be exposed by a pacy frontline.

At 21-years-old, Benkovic has youth on his side and he could strike up a partnership with Maguire to form a long-term centre-back pairing for Leicester. However, based off of his comments it seems as though Leicester fans will have to wait until next season to see the pair play together.

Puel's side next face an away trip to Craven Cottage as they take on a Fulham side under new management. The Foxes are unbeaten in their last six games and will be hoping to extend their run to seven against a team that are bottom of the table.