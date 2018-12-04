Photo: PSG Post Glorious Update of Iconic Kylian Mbappe Bedroom Picture After He Wins Kopa Award

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe won the Kopa Trophy for best young player in world football at the Ballon d'Or ceremony earlier this week.

Following his meteoric rise to fame, it was revealed that the World Cup winner grew up with posters of his hero Cristiano Ronaldo plastered on his bedroom walls.

However, following the award of the Kopa Trophy to Mbappe, PSG's media team redecorated the young Frenchman's bedroom walls to instead display all of his career achievements thus far.

The French phenomenon, who will celebrate his 20th birthday later in December, already boasts an enviable collection of winner's medals. Mbappe has won back to back league titles in the French top flight with two different clubs, an achievement comparable to 27-year-old compatriot N'Golo Kante.

The award rounds off an unforgettable year for PSG's wonderkid, who, after completing the treble with PSG, starred in France's World Cup triumph. But just winning it wasn't enough for the young sensation. He also scored four goals across the competition, including his nation's last goal in the final.

Mbappe is showing no signs of slowing down either, as he continues to run French defences ragged in Ligue 1. The 19-year-old has already notched 12 league goals in just ten appearances this season, adding two more in the Champions League.

Having just won the Kopa Trophy, Mbappe already has his eyes set on winning the Ballon d'Or in years to come, but admits he needs to be more consistent if he can become the world's best player.

Kylian Mbappe wasn't quite Ballon d'Or-ready in 2018.



But is it only a matter of time? 🔜⌛ pic.twitter.com/MpPp9TdXYK — Goal (@goal) December 4, 2018

"I did everything I could but not everything I could to win a Ballon d'Or, that's where the difference lies," Mbappe told the French media, as reported by Goal.

"There were times when I wasn't decisive. It shows me how much I still have to do to win this trophy."

Mbappe was asked what he thinks he needs to do in order to win the top prize. He added: "Be decisive from January to December. Yes I had some excuses but a Ballon d'Or has no excuses and I missed some things to get this trophy."