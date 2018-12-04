Picking the Best Potential Everton Lineup to Face Newcastle in Wednesday's Premier League Clash

Everton took the short trip across Stanley Park back home from Anfield wounded and disconsolate following Liverpool's dramatic victory on Sunday.

No doubt a major confidence blow for the Toffees, they will have to ensure they perform equally as well as they did against Liverpool to beat a Newcastle side looking to bounce back themselves following a 3-0 home loss to West Ham.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In order for the top five in the Premier League not to start breaking away, Everton need to reduce the eight-point gap that separates them from 5th place Tottenham Hotspur.

Here's a look at how they could line up:

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - The English number one will be looking to bounce back from his blunder which painted Merseyside red on Sunday.

Michael Keane (CB) - Keane has been impressive at the back under Silva as he looks to establish himself as a regular England centre-back under Gareth Southgate.

Yerry Mina (CB) - The Colombian has only managed three appearances this season but looks set for his fourth in the Newcastle clash.

Seamus Coleman (RB) - Coleman has worn the armband in the absence of Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines and looks set to continue as the two former England internationals cannot break into the side.

Lucas Digne (LB) - One of Everton's best performers so far, the 25-year-old former PSG and Roma player could prove to be a steal following his £18m transfer from Barcelona.





2. Midfielders



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Andre Gomez (DM) - Another to arrive from Camp Nou, Gomez has proved an invaluable midfielder but remains only on loan at Goodison Park.

Idrissa Gueye (DM) - Gueye has been in fine form for Everton this season and must surely be one of the first names on the team sheet for Marco Silva.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (CM) - With 35 shots this season, the Icelander is 10th in the Premier League for shots attempted and has already scored six goals from the centre of the park this term.

Benard (LM) - Everton lead the way in the crossing charts with 304 crosses this season and it's the Brazilian, along with Walcott, pumping the ball into the opposition box.

Theo Walcott (RM) - The ex-Arsenal man has started every game for Everton this season and has contributed with two goals and assists.

3. Forward

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Richarlison (ST) - Following his old boss Silva from Watford to Everton, the Brazilian has looked an excellent purchase and with six goals already, the 21-year-old will be looking to capitalise on a rotated Newcastle defence.