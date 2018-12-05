Crystal Palace Training Ground Infested With Mice and Given Zero Hygiene Rating After Inspection

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

An inspection has revealed that Crystal Palace's training ground kitchen was infested with mice, prompting food hygiene officers to give a zero rating to the facility.

The inspection took place at the training ground facility at the end of August, and it was found that the kitchen had had a mouse infestation for several months. Pest control was called in to the training ground in Beckenham, and as a result, it was closed for a few days.

Warren Little/GettyImages

The report, which was released after a freedom of information request from Kent Live, criticised the club for not acting on the problem and failing to ensure the "safety of the food" that was served to Palace players who train at the facility.

It also pointed out the poor conditions of the kitchen. “You have been given a food hygiene rating of 0. This is because the conditions found at the time of inspection were unacceptable," the report read.

“Personally, I am disappointed as you have failed to ensure the safety of the food you are producing and feeding your staff. It is clear that you haven’t managed the problem effectively and the activity has been ongoing for several months."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Palace did offer a potential reason for the infestation as being related to building work and were quoted by The Times as saying: “The remedial action was approved by the environmental health inspector and we are confident that our five-star rating at Beckenham will be restored when we are re-inspected, in line with our five-star rating for the kitchen facilities at Selhurst Park."

