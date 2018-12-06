Jurgen Klopp Targeting January Move for England Under-20's Captain Lloyd Kelly

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a January move for Bristol City's young defender Lloyd Kelly who has excelled this season for the Championship club.

The 20-year-old has already already made 18 appearances for the Robins during the current campaign and reports suggest Liverpool are just one of many Premier League sides interested in signing England's Under-20's captain.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

The Championship side's local news outlet Bristol Post have reported that Liverpool are just one of 'several Premier League giants' tracking the youngster after scouting him earlier in the month against Leeds United, as they were beaten 2-0.

Kelly has enjoyed an incredible breakthrough season at the club he joined at the age of 13. He has established himself as a first-team regular at left-back and was appointed captain of his Under-20 England side, making it a whirlwind few months for the youngster. If the interest in him develops to reality, Kelly could be making another huge step up sooner rather than later.

After injuries to Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 side, Kelly was called up and performed excellently against both Italy and Denmark and appears to have caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Reds boss Klopp is eyeing up a replacement for Spanish defender Alberto Moreno as he looks set to leave either in January or at the expiry of his contract in the summer. Kelly fits the bill of an ideal replacement as he is known for both his attacking and defensive ability.

With the emergence of youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, it may not be long before the Kop see two English youngsters form half of their back-four.

