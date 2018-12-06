Photos: Leaked Barcelona Home & Away Shirts for 2019/20 Confirm New Checked Design

Barcelona have seemingly decided on their home and away kits for the 2019/20 season, with new leaks confirming previous reports that the Spanish champions will break from tradition and sport a brand new checked design.

Mock-up designs of the proposed kits had already been leaked, but this is the first time that the shirts have been seen as they would supposedly be sold to the public.

The proposed home kit, as shared via Mundo Deportivo, represents a surprise change from tradition as it uses Barcelona's classic red and blue colour scheme in a checked pattern, rather than the classic stripes.

This is reminiscent of Croatia's popular home shirts, which have been designed since 2000 by Barcelona's shirt manufacturers Nike.

Barcelona divided fan opinion when they opted for a hooped shirt rather than their usual vertical stripes in 2015/16, and this new design would risk further controversy as it would remove stripes from the home kit for the first time in Barca's history.

Meanwhile, the rumoured away kit is a yellow design with red and blue diagonal stripes, which recalls the away kit worn by Johan Cruyff and co. in the 1970s.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Barcelona also wore a similar design - but with the stripe going vertically down the left side of the shirt rather than diagonally - during the 2008/09 season, when they won an historic treble under Pep Guardiola.

That shirt is synonymous with Andres Iniesta's late equaliser against Chelsea in the semi finals of the Champions League that year.