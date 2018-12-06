Rio Ferdinand Predicts Title Race as He Calls Liverpool & Manchester City a 'Cut Above'

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Rio Ferdinand has described Liverpool and Manchester City as being on a different level compared to the rest of the teams in the Premier League, predicting a two-horse between the two sides for the title.

Following Chelsea's shock defeat at Wolves and Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United, a clear gap between the chasing pack and the top two has emerged.

Manchester City briefly extended their lead at the top of the Premier League on Tuesday with a hard-fought victory at Watford, before Liverpool brought the gap back down to two points yesterday with a 3-1 win at Burnley.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand admitted that: "There is a big difference in class but we knew that coming into this game.

"Liverpool and Man City are a cut above the rest in this league."

 

"Everyone else is in the chasing pack. Man United are eighth and, looking at the league table isn't a pretty sight at all as a Man United fan and the supporters won't be happy with that."

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Defending champions City face Chelsea on Saturday and are on course to break the record for the number goals scored in a Premier League season once again, having set a new total of 106 last year.

Liverpool are experiencing one of their best starts to a season in modern times having reached a club-record 39 points after 15 games and will be looking to extend their unbeaten league record when they face Bournemouth at the weekend.

