Rio Ferdinand Predicts Title Race as He Calls Liverpool & Manchester City a 'Cut Above'

Rio Ferdinand has described Liverpool and Manchester City as being on a different level compared to the rest of the teams in the Premier League, predicting a two-horse between the two sides for the title.
Following Chelsea's shock defeat at Wolves and Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United, a clear gap between the chasing pack and the top two has emerged.
Manchester City briefly extended their lead at the top of the Premier League on Tuesday with a hard-fought victory at Watford, before Liverpool brought the gap back down to two points yesterday with a 3-1 win at Burnley.
Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand admitted that: "There is a big difference in class but we knew that coming into this game.
"Liverpool and Man City are a cut above the rest in this league."
"Everyone else is in the chasing pack. Man United are eighth and, looking at the league table isn't a pretty sight at all as a Man United fan and the supporters won't be happy with that."
Defending champions City face Chelsea on Saturday and are on course to break the record for the number goals scored in a Premier League season once again, having set a new total of 106 last year.
Liverpool are experiencing one of their best starts to a season in modern times having reached a club-record 39 points after 15 games and will be looking to extend their unbeaten league record when they face Bournemouth at the weekend.