Former Chelsea Star Dennis Wise Singles Out Jamie Vardy as a Perfect Addition to Blues' Attack

It may come as a surprise, but after beating one of the best teams in Premier League history 2-0 on Saturday evening, there are still calls for Chelsea to sign a new striker in January.

The leader of these calls appears to be former Chelsea captain and club legend Dennis Wise, who has cited Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Speaking at the Sportsperson with a Personality Awards (yes, that's actually what the award ceremony was called), Dennis Wise stated his belief that Chelsea should've signed Vardy in the summer:

“I would’ve looked to bring in a third striker over the summer, someone who guarantees goals. You’re not going to get Aguero, you’re not going to get Kane, but for me there’s a third option in Jamie Vardy.

“He’s a natural goalscorer in a team that doesn’t create loads of chances, I think he’d be fantastic in the Chelsea side." (Via the Express)

The former England international would undoubtedly provide Maurizio Sarri with guaranteed Premier League goals; unlike his current options of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Vardy has scored an impressive 87 Premier League goals at Leicester City, including 24 in the Foxes' incredible league title winning campaign of 2015/16.