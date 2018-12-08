Schalke 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Jadon Sancho Strike Settles Revierderby

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have maintained their unbeaten record this season thanks to a 2-1 win over local rivals Schalke 04 in the first Revierderby of the season.

It took less than seven minutes for Borussia Dortmund to take the lead to in the derby. The Black and Yellows have been famed for the free-flowing football this season, but their opening goal came courtesy of a smart set-piece routine which was finished off by Thomas Delaney.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Roman Bürki produced a save of the season contender to deny Guido Burgstaller a certain equaliser mid-way through the first half, although the video assistant referee likely would have intervened for handball if the Austrian's strike had found the back of the net.


Schalke were given a huge lifeline when VAR intervened to award the hosts what seemed like a fortunate penalty in the second half, which Daniel Caligiuri made no mistake with by sending Bürki the wrong way from 12 yards.


But Domenico Tedesco's hopes of snatching a point from the match were dashed when Jadon Sancho raced through to score a Thierry Henry-esque goal by curling the ball past Ralf Fährmann from a tough angle to ensure all three points returned to the Westfalenstadion.

Schalke 04


Key Talking Point


Don't you just hate it when fans start moaning about injuries as an excuse for losing a local derby?

Well, in Schalke's defence, they might just have a point. Coming into the match, Guido Burgstaller was the only striker who was available for selection to Domenico Tedesco.



The Austrian started alongside Weston McKennie in their attack, but Burgstaller was forced off through injury in the first half and Schalke were made to bring 21-year-old full back Hamza Mendyl on as a direct replacement.

Player Ratings


Fährmann (6) Caligiuri (7) Sané (6) Nastasić (6) Oczipka (6) Harit (7) Rudy (6) Schöpf (4) Bentaleb (5) Burgstaller (7) McKennie (5).

Substitutes: Mendyl (5) Serdar (7) Konoplyanka (6).

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Star Man

If your team's best player was taken off the pitch after 37 minutes, you know it probably wasn't your day.

For Schalke, the few promising moments they had came thanks to the unselfish work of their only recognised striker, Guido Burgstaller. The Austrian certainly put in a shift on Saturday, and his importance to this side was highlighted most when he was forced off.


Neither McKennie or Mendyl could come close to causing Borussia Dortmund any problems at the Veltins-Arena.

Worst Player


Schalke certainly weren't at their best on Saturday, but no one was more anonymous than midfielder Alessandro Schöpf. 

The Austrian appeared to be happy to be a passenger on Saturday, failing to demand the ball to his feet and he was lucky to avoid being substituted by Tedesco.

Borussia Dortmund


Key Talking Point


Lucien Favre's side have been making a name for themselves this season as a free-flowing, counter-attacking team who can blow sides away.

During their biggest game of the season so far, however, Borussia Dortmund were able to get the upper hand in the match thanks to a smart set-piece routine. 

They've been able to make a real statement that they are not just a one trick pony but instead can cause teams a number of problems even when their quick passing isn't at its best.

Player Ratings


Bürki (7) Piszczek (6) Diallo (6) Akanji (6) Hakimi (7) Delaney (9) Witsel (7) Sancho (8) Reus (9*) Bruun Larsen (6) Alcácer (7).

Substitutes: Guerreiro (6) Götze (6) Pulisic (N/A).

Star Man


One thing fans always look for is someone who knows exactly what it means to play in the biggest derby of the season. In Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund have exactly that.

The Germany international showed all his usual technique and class that we've come to expect from him over the years, but Reus steps up his tenacity against Schalke and he seemed to play at 110% against Dortmund's local rivals.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

He provided the assists for Dortmund's opening goal and popped up across the front three as he looked to find a winning goal throughout the second half. Reus was ultimately unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself too, failing to find a way past Ralf Fährmann.

Worst Player


Borussia Dortmund didn't have any players who stood out as poor performers during ther Revierderby, but defensive partnership Manuel Akanji and Abdou Diallo had such little work throughout the 90 minutes that they were caught napping at times.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Schalke's best moments came up against the two centre-backs, but it's nothing more than a minor blip on what was otherwise a fantastic day for the visitors.

Looking Ahead


Schalke will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday, although their match against the Russian giants will be somewhat of a free game as they've already booked their place in the knockout stages.

Borussia Dortmund will also have a free shot in the Champions League against French outfit AS Monaco, a side who can't even qualify for the Europa League with a win on Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)