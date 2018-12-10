Coppa Italia Last 16 Draw Sees Juve Travel to Bologna While Napoli Face Sassuolo

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

The draw for the Coppa Italia round of 16 has taken place, as the top eight Serie A sides entering the competition, with league leaders Juventus facing a trip to struggling Bologna as they endeavour to win the prestigious trophy for the fifth consecutive year. 

Juve made history when they became the only side in the history of the competition to win it four years on the bounce against Milan in May, and are looking to extend their unprecedented run of domestic dominance even further by winning the 2018/19 trophy. 

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Elsewhere, last year's beaten finalists Milan will travel to Sampdoria, who overcame SPAL in the fourth round in one of five all-Serie A clashes, while Napoli host Sassuolo. 

Serie B side Virtus Entella, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, will look to follow up their surprise victory over Genoa on penalties with another historic victory, as they travel to AS Roma looking to upset the odds yet again.

You can see the entire list of fixtures below.

Bologna vs Juventus
Lazio  vs Novara
Sampdoria vs Milan
Inter vs Benevento
Napoli vs Sassuolo
Torino vs Fiorentina
Cagliari vs Atalanta
AS Roma vs Virtus Entella

Ties will be played on the weekend of January 12, with two matches taking place on Monday January 14.


