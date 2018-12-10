Manchester City have confirmed that 18-year-old midfielder Phil Foden has signed a new long-term contract, tying him to the club until 2024.

One of the hottest young prospects in English football at the moment, Foden's existing deal expired in 2020, but the club announced on Monday evening that they have tied him down for the long-term.

He’s one of our own… and that’s the way it’s staying!@philfoden has today signed a new deal at the Club keeping him a #mancity player until 2024! 🔵



STORY: https://t.co/zjd9VfLXlf pic.twitter.com/kqnczyVMao — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 10, 2018

Speaking to the club's official website about Foden, manager Pep Guardiola said:

“It’s a long time since I saw something like this. His performance was another level.

"He’s 17-years-old, he’s a City player, he grew up in the Academy, he loves the Club, he’s a City fan and for us he’s a gift.”

He has also earned the praise of City director of football Txiki Begiristain, who added:

“We are delighted to have secured Phil for the next five-and-a-half years.

“He is an outstanding talent and he is Manchester City born and bred so this is where he wants to play his football.

“Under Pep and with the players we have here around him, he is in the best place possible to develop as a player.”

Foden has seen a sharp increase in first-team opportunities this season, while starts have been hard to come by, appearing 13 times in all competitions - scoring once and assisting two.