FC Cincinnati Continues Building MLS Roster Through Expansion Draft

FC Cincinnati is in the midst of building its roster ahead of its inaugural 2019 MLS season, a process that will ramp up considerably in the coming weeks.

By Avi Creditor
December 11, 2018

MLS wastes very little time in turning the page from one season to the next, and that much is evident with Tuesday's expansion draft for new club FC Cincinnati.

Not even three full days after Atlanta United lifted MLS Cup, the league's 24th team will continue building its inaugural roster. FC Cincinnati has carried over a number of players from its successful USL club, including MLS-tested talent like former Portland Timbers striker Fanendo Adi and former San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Fatai Alashe. Reigning USL MVP Emmanuel Ledesma will also be among those making the leap to MLS.

But Tuesday provides a chance to add more players experienced in MLS, or at the very least a chance to accrue assets to then spin off into either money or other players. FCC will make five selections in the expansion draft, able to take no more than one player from each team. Five teams–the five who had players taken from them in last year's expansion draft for LAFC–are exempt, meaning the Seattle Sounders, Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City and Toronto FC are safe from losing talent.

The league released its list of unprotected players on Monday, giving FCC a day to peruse, crunch the numbers and weigh the pros and cons of selecting players who may occupy international roster slots.

Stay tuned here for each of their selections, which will be made starting at about 2 p.m. ET (refresh for most recent updates).

As it stands, here is FCC's very-much-work-in-progress roster entering its debut MLS season in 2019:

GOALKEEPERS: None

DEFENDERS: Justin Hoyte, Forrest Lasso, Blake Smith

MIDFIELDERS: Fatai Alashe, Nazmi Albadawi, Corben Bone, Emmanuel Ledesma, Jimmy McLaughlin

FORWARDS: Fanendo Adi, Emery Welshman

