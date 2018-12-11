Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven are set to square off in a Champions League bout on the final day of group play. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Inter Milan comes into the crucial fixture needing a victory in order to reach the knockout stage of the tournament. Inter is currently third in Group B with seven points accrued through five games played. It trails Tottenham Hotspur in the table due to a tiebreaker based on away goals scored in head-to-head matchups. Inter Milan most recently fell to Spurs 1–0 on the tournament's fifth matchday. The Serie A club is winless in its past three games across all competitions. It can go through with a draw, provided Tottenham loses to Barcelona in a simultaneous match.

PSV enters the contest at the bottom of Group B, with just one point claimed through five games. The Eredivisie side is coming off a 6–0 league win against Excelsior and has played the top sides in the group tough, albeit with little to show for it.

Tuesday's meeting marks the fourth ever between the two clubs. Inter Milan has won each of them.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in U.S.

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

